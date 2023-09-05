The Spanish football federation (RFEF) have dismissed Jorge Vilda just sixteen days after his Spain side won the World Cup.

Jorge Vilda applauded Luis Rubiales’ controversial speech at the RFEF extraordinary assembly on August 25.

During his speech, Rubiales addressed Vilda directly, calling him the best coach in women’s football and offering him a new €500,000-a-year four-year contract. (He was on €170,000 a year.)

Vilda released a statement criticising Rubiales after the speech, but stopped short of calling for his resignation or dismissal.

The Spain women’s squad said they would not play for their country again until the leadership at the federation had been removed.

Their decision was communicated in a statement signed by more than 80 players, including 23 world champions.

All of Vilda’s eleven-strong backroom team resigned, leaving him without any players or coaches.

The world champions have Nations League games against Sweden and Switzerland in September.

Meanwhile, Luis de la Fuente’s position as men’s head coach is safe, even though he also applauded Rubiales’ speech.

He has also released a statement criticising the suspended president and apologised on Friday for clapping Rubiales’ speech.

Vilda has been a divisive figure since he became head coach of the women’s team in 2015, and he was seen as a close ally of Rubiales.

Last year 15 players said they would not play for him again because of concerns about their health and emotional state. Twelve of them missed the World Cup.