The Nigeria Police Force has urged Nigerians who use Dating Apps to be wary of the People they meet online and to protect their privacy.

This was contained in a Press Statement signed by the Spokesman of the Nigerian Police Force Mr Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the Police Spokesman Nigerians should be wary of the dangers inherent in a digital age where connections and relationships are often forged through online platforms.

Advertisement

He urged users to be aware of the importance of discretion and vigilance in virtual interactions.

He added that the Police recently became aware of a recent case of sextortion, cyberbullying, character defamation, and blackmail which according to the force serves as a stark reminder of the need for caution while navigating the world of online dating.

The incident in question involves a complainant who, like many, sought companionship through a dating app. After months of communication, he agreed to meet a young lady who insisted on visiting his home. Their encounter resulted in consensual activities. Little did he know that his trust would be betrayed in a most invasive manner.

Advertisement

The individual he met, Opara Joan Chizaram, ‘f’ 26, recorded him without consent during an intimate moment and discreetly captured images of his home surroundings. These actions, conducted in secrecy, were intended to manipulate and exploit the complainant’s trust.

Subsequently, this individual demanded a significant sum of money from the complainant. When the request was not met, she resorted to an alarming and reprehensible act: she threatened to expose private and intimate content, including explicit images and videos of the complainant, with the intent to blackmail him.

Upon the complainant’s courageous decision to report this heinous act to the NPF – National Cybercrime Centre (NCCC), investigators took swift action, leading to the arrest of the perpetrator. During the investigation, it was discovered that this was not an isolated incident. The suspect had engaged in similar actions with other individuals she met through the dating app, revealing a disturbing pattern of behavior.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force condemns these acts of sextortion, cyberbullying, character defamation, and blackmail in the strongest terms. We wish to emphasize the importance of exercising discretion and vigilance while navigating online platforms, especially when personal and intimate information is involved.

To protect yourself from potential threats, we offer the following guidelines:

Maintain Privacy: Protect your personal information, including your home address, financial details, and intimate content. Do not share sensitive data with individuals you meet online until you are certain of their trustworthiness.

Advertisement

Consent is Key: Always seek and respect explicit consent in any online or offline interactions, especially when it comes to intimate matters.

Trust Your Instincts: If someone’s behavior raises concerns or seems suspicious, trust your instincts and proceed with caution. It’s perfectly necessary to prioritize your safety and well-being.

Report Suspicious Activity: If you experience or witness any form of cyberbullying, sextortion, or blackmail, do not hesitate to report it to the appropriate authorities. Your action could prevent others from falling victim to such crimes.

Advertisement

Education and Awareness: Stay informed about online safety and educate yourself about potential threats. Awareness is your best defense against cybercrimes.

The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to protecting the safety and dignity of all citizens. We will continue to investigate and prosecute those who engage in these reprehensible acts to the fullest extent of the law.