The Oyo state police command has arrested a 60 year old man for parading himself as a serving Commissioner of Police and Assistant Inspector General of Police to extort money from Members of the public.

The police also arrested other criminal syndicates involved in activities such as armed robbery, cultism, car snatching and other heinous crimes.

The police disclosed that a 60 year old man was apprehended after police operatives embarked on a discreet human intelligence gathering to unravel his criminal activities.

Advertisement

He was eventually arrested at his hideout within Oyo town after discovering that he had been using the fake (fake what????) for over a decade to extort money from his unsuspecting victims.

The suspect confessed to the crime and pleaded to be given a second chance.

Similarly, these suspects will be charged for allegedly snatching exotic cars and other valuables within Ibadan metropolis from their owners at gunpoint which they sell to their criminal receivers.

Advertisement

Other suspects who were arrested include armed robbers, suspected cultists, and those who hijacked and diverted a truck carrying five thousand packs of alcoholic beverages.

Advertisement