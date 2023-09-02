Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has approved the appointment of Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye as the new Soun-elect of Ogbomosoland.Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola said in a statement that the announcement followed the long-drawn processes specified under the law.

“His Excellency congratulates the new Soun-elect on his ascension to the throne of his forebears,” the statement said.

The Commissioner said the exalted position has placed the monarch-elect in the position to facilitate harmony, understanding and tolerance amongst his people.

The Commissioner also urged all sons and daughters of the ancient city of Ogbomoso to work with the monarch to consolidate the successes of his forefathers.