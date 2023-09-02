At least seven people were killed during a mosque attack by bandits in Saya Saya village, Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State.Police authorities in the state confirmed the incident and the casualty count, which occurred on Saturday.

The acting Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna Police Command, Mansir Alhassan, said that the bandits attacked the mosque around 8 pm on Friday while worshippers were observing the Isha’i (Sunset) prayers.

He further explained that the assailants opened fire on the worshippers, resulting in the death of seven individuals, including the leader of a vigilante group within the community.

Meanwhile Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has strongly condemned the heinous killing of innocent worshippers in a mosque in Ikara Local Government by bandits.

He has directed security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation and apprehend the perpetrators.

The Governor has also expressed his commitment to using all legal means to bring the bandits to justice and ensure peace and stability in the state.

Additionally, he has called for public cooperation and vigilance while sending a delegation to offer condolences and assess the situation in the affected area.