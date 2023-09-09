A committee set up by the All Progressives Congress in Osun state to review recent activities of the party and to propose template for resolving grievances among members for better repositioning has presented its reports to the leadership of the party.

The APC Repositioning Committee was set-up by Former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in May this year.

Chaired by Former minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, the committee was given task to unravel what led to the party’s loss at both the 2022 Governorship election and the 2023 General election in the state.

The committee has completed it’s assignment and the report is being presented to the leader of the party in the state for implementation.

All party leaders in the State including those who recently defected to the party witnessed the presentation of the report.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola promised to implement the report.

The APC lost all the three Senatorial, nine house of Representatives and twenty-five out of twenty-six seats in the state Assembly to the PDP.