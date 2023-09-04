The organised labour in Niger state has rejected the palliatives provide by the state governor and banned their members from participating in its distribution.

In an emergency meeting of the union in Minna, the union demanded that the one hundred and ten million naira announced by the governor should be collapsed and added to whatever palliative is intended for the generality of workers.

The organised labour says the money should be credited directly to accounts of civil servants and retirees in the state and LGAs sustainably for six months.