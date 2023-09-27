The North East Development Association (NEDA) has called on Vice President Kashim Shettima , Governors, legislators and stakeholders in the region to come up with sustainable innovations for the development of the Northeast.

The Secretary General of NEDA, Bitako Umar, during a news conference said that NEDA as an advocacy and socio-cultural group serving as the mouth piece of the sub-region, met and reviewed the political trends and developmental activities in the sub-region.

He said the association therefore, decided to draw the attention of critical stakeholders on issues on ground with the view to strengthen the path towards the recovery of the region from the devastations experienced due to insurgency, conflicts and other related criminal tendencies.

They have also asked that state governors should ensure that palliative meant for the people are properly distributed.