Health experts in the fight to end tuberculosis are optimistic that the United Nations high level meeting coming up later this month in New York, will bring results.

This will be done through reviewing the ambitious political declaration on tuberculosis that will be endorsed by heads of state and will form the basis for the future of TB response in Nigeria and the global community.

Tuberculosis continues to be a global public health concern despite efforts to reduce its burden across communities.

Nigeria ranks 6th among 30 other TB high burden countries in the world and has the highest burden in Africa with an estimated 460,000 cases of tuberculosis recorded every year.

So far, Nigeria has made positive strides in the last two years through case finding notifications from a 15 percent increase in the number of TB notified cases across the country from 2020 with an additional 7 percent increase recorded in 2021 to have a TB case notification of up to 200,000 cases.

The fight is still on to sustain progress, with partners here at this national meeting ahead of the United Nations high level meeting on tuberculosis in September to draw up plans and develop a comprehensive and coordinated response with a focus on increased domestic resource mobilization and sustainable financing to end TB.

It has been five years since the first UN meeting on TB in 2018, this time, experts here believe that the upcoming event will provide an opportunity for a comprehensive review of the political declaration and strategies made by heads of state and government at the previous meeting.

The UN meeting on TB is the most significant political meeting ever held on TB and the biggest opportunity to raise the political priority of TB response.

