Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has called on leaders at all levels to embrace a form of democracy that fosters prosperity rather than one that inflicts suffering upon the people.

He made this appeal during his address at the inauguration of the 34.85km Oyo-Iseyin road in Oyo state.

According to him, we must discard a form of democracy that perpetuates poverty, insecurity, and unemployment, and instead, prioritize the people’s enjoyment of the dividends of democracy.

He advised Oyo state to invest in agriculture for food sustainability, emphasizing the importance of cultivating specific crops that can distinguish the state among others nationwide.

Earlier in his address, Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, revealed that the construction of the road and other infrastructure projects in the state aligns with his administration’s vision to connect all five zones in the state and mitigate rural-urban migration.

He also pledged to complete various other road projects and improve internal roads throughout the state.