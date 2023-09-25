There has been a Fire outbreak at the Supreme Court in Abuja.

The fire incident started at about 8 a.m., from the Justice’s Chamber, specifically from chamber 5, on the fourth floor of that angle of the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Fire Service section managed to put off the fire and security personnel were on ground to ensure law and order.

Chambers of the Justices are located behind the Courtroom of the apex court.

Chamber 5 of the court is occupied by Justice Mohammed Saulawa.

Two other offices, according to sources were also affected by the fire, which was a result of an electric spark.