The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, has directed the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Oye, Ekiti state, to work with security agencies towards fishing out the killers of a second year nursing student.

Miss Atanda Modupe Debora was declared missing on the 5th of September, but later found dead in the school premises.

Advertisement

The Minister, while speaking at the annual education conference in Abuja, describes the dastardly act as heart breaking.

The Minister condoled with the family of the deceased and the institution, insisting justice must not only be done but be seen to have been done.

The management of the University had announced the death of the year-two nursing student of the institution.