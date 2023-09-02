Denmark’s foreign ministry has announced that the Copenhagen embassy will be limited to 10 Russian diplomats, the same number as the Danish mission in Moscow.

Russia must decrease its employment to five diplomats and 20 administrative staffers by September 29, according to the ministry, following Denmark’s failure to get visas for its embassy employees in Moscow despite lengthy negotiations.

“The negotiations have not led to results due to repeated Russian attempts to include visa requests for Russian intelligence officers,” the ministry said.

In April 2022, Denmark responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by expelling 15 Russian diplomats, for which Moscow retaliated by declaring seven Danish embassy employees in the Russian capital as ‘persona non grata’.