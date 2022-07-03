Several dead in Copenhagen Mall attack

A shooting at a mall on Sunday in Copenhagen, Denmark, has left several people dead according to local police.

One person has been arrested, Copenhagen Head of Police Soren Thomassen told reporters at a news conference.

He described the arrested suspect as a 22-year-old ethnic Dane.

Thomassen also said police could not rule out the possibility that multiple people were involved in the attack which left several people dead.

The shooting according to him unfolded on Sunday at multiple locations inside Field’s, a shopping center in the Danish capital.

Social media footage showed people running through the mall and heavily armed law enforcement officers on the scene.

At least three people have been hospitalized, according to a spokesman for Rigshospitalet, Denmark’s largest hospital.

He disclosed that Extra staff have also been called in to deal with emergency.

Thomassen said it was possible that the incident is terror-related, and that an extensive police investigation is underway across the country to determine what actually happened.