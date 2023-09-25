The ad hoc committee investigating alleged fraudulent acquisition of OVH Energy by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited says it will present its report to the House upon resumption this week.

The Committee, which gave the indication at the end of an oversight function on assets belonging to OVH Energy in Lagos assured Nigerians its report will be true to facts.

Days after the Committee hosted the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, its members are on another fact finding mission.

This time, in Lagos state.

The legislators are on a facility tour of the assets belonging to OVH Energy.

From Apapa Terminal 1, where the company’s storage facilities are located, to the Parking Store and Warehouse also in Apapa and to the Ikeja Aviation Terminal, the Committee gathered facts and figures.

These include safety of the plants and the prospects of growing dividends up to 80 per cent into the Federation Account.

The NNPC Retail officials said the ASPM Jetty facility now handles 1 million litres per hour as against the about 500,000 litres before the acquisition, thereby reducing the time that marketers spend awaiting vessels to come into the area.

The mover of the motion leading to the probe who doubles as the Deputy chairman of the Committee gives her assessment at the end of the visit

The Chairman describes the fact finding mission as an eye opener with the assurance that the Committee’s reports detailing its recommendations will be factual.

The lawmakers are investigating alleged illegal acquisition of OVH Energy by NNPCL, its assets before and after acquisition, appointment of an Expatriate as Managing Director, alleged movement of Headquarters from Abuja to Lagos and Staff Placement.

Last week, the Committee hosted the GCEO of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, who insisted the acquisition of OVH as a commercial national oil company followed due process.

Now that the Committee has seen first hand, OVH Energy’s assets before and after the acquisition, it says the report from its findings that will include recommendations will be one of the Legislative assignments to be undertaken by the House as it resumes from a two-month annual recess.

