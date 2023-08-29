Jenni Hermoso has been backed by the United Nations Human Rights office after being kissed by Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales.

The UN organisation said everyone has a responsibility to “call out and challenge” sexual harassment and abuse.

Hermoso said the kiss on her lips following Spain’s Women’s World Cup final win was not consensual, which Rubiales strenuously disputes.

Rubiales has been criticised for his behaviour but has refused to resign.

He has taken that stance despite being provisionally suspended for 90 days by world governing body Fifa from all football activities.

Advertisement

The message was posted using the UNHR’s official account, which has four million followers. The post also includes the X handle of UN human rights commissioner Volker Turk and the hashtag #SeAcabo – which translates as ‘It’s over’ and has been widely used by supporters of Hermoso.

Spanish prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into whether the incident amounts to a crime of sexual assault.

Spain’s acting minister for sport Miquel Iceta has defended the Spanish government over the time it is taking to process the Rubiales case.

Iceta said the CSD, Spain’s national sports council, submitted a petition to the country’s Sports Tribunal (TAD) on Saturday to provisionally suspend Rubiales for two “very serious” alleged offences.