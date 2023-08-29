The FCT universal basic education board says it will commence sanctions on parents who deprive their children of their right to basic education.

The acting director and executive chairman of the board who disclosed this at a debate competition involving schools in Abuja, says the sanctions will be in accordance to the Universal Basic Education act.

The federal capital territory, Nigeria’s seat of power is populated with ministries, agencies of government and served as the headquarters to the most reputable organisations in the nation.

It houses a considerably high number of out of school children in the nation as reported by the United Nations children’s fund in 2019.

This is despite of the fact that basic education is free and compulsory in the nation.

The federal capital territory Universal Basic Education board is out to change and control the narrative, by commencing sanctions on parents whose wards are out of school.

But it will start by carrying out a sensitization campaign to educate parents that basic education is free and compulsory.

It is relying on the support of opinion leaders in different communities before commencing sanctions.

This head -to -head debate is organised for schools in the FCT to ensure school pupils are able to imbibe morals.

The choice of the topic “Out of school children, who is to be blamed?”, is informed by the need to have children contribute and recommend solutions to government on the way out.

Junior secondary school Karu, emerged winner of the competition while junior secondary school Kubwa emerged as first runner up.