The Former Senate President Ahmed Lawan has handed over the newly established Federal Government Science and Technology College to the Yobe state Government in Gashua town.

The lawmaker also flagged off distribution of nine thousand bags of assorted food items to his constituents following the subsidy removal.

Sixteen secondary schools were recently approved and established by the Federal Government in some states.

Yobe state is a beneficiary of that gesture.

And on behalf of the Federal Government, the former senate president Ahmed lawan flagged off the new school before handing it over to the state government.

Senator Lawan, thanked the Federal ministry of Education for establishing the new Science and Technology College in Yobe state.

Shortly after the handing over ceremony, food items were distributed to the vulnerable and less privileged to cushion the hardships they are facing.

Speaking with Newsmen, the lawmaker gave reasons that endears his gesture.

Food items distributed include six thousand bags of 25kg of rice and three thousand bags of 25kg of millet.

Senator Lawan says the items would be distributed across the six local government areas of his constituency.

