A powerful windstorm has killed approximately 3,600 birds at the Dauda Mafala and Sons Poultry Farm in Plateau State’s Barkin Ladi Council area.

The windstorm also wrecked multiple chicken pens, a portion of the facility fence, electric poles, and other farm structures.

A sad experience and a bad day for Dauda Mafala and his poultry farm.

3,600 birds from the poultry farm, mostly layers, were killed following a strong windstorm experienced in Barkin Ladi on Saturday, August 19th.

The windstorm destroyed six other chicken sheds, part of the poultry fence, electricity poles, and other structures in the facility.

An automated cage estimated to cost about 80,000 dollars was also destroyed.

The efforts put in following the search and rescue mission have helped in recovering the mentioned figure of dead birds, and it is believed that the number may increase by the time the work is done.

The total damage recorded in the aftermath of the windstorm is worth over N250 million.

The leadership of the poultry association in the state is appealing to the state government to come to the aid of the farm proprietor.