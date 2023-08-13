The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 33 Year Old Man Known as Oawonikoko Akeem a known notorious criminal mastermind in Ijebu Ode with an assortment of Weapons, Ammunition and Other Items.

The State Police Command according to a Statement by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, apprehended the suspect at a Police Checkpoint in Ijebu Ode.

The Suspect according to the State Police Command was arrested while driving into Ijebu Ode in a Toyota Camry which he abandoned upon sighting a Police Patrol Team on the Ijebu Ode-Benin Highway with Other Occupants.

Read the Full Statement Below..

OBALENDE residents will now sleep well with their two eyes closed as one OWONIKOKO AKEEM “m” 33yrs has been apprehended along Sagamu Ijebu Ode Benin Highway around 0030hrs in a 24hr spoor operation led by Acp Omosanyi Adeniyi the Area Commander Ijebu Ode.

Advertisement

AKEEM was sighted in a Toyota Camry driving inward Ijebu Ode from Ososa, as soon as he sighted the Police while trying to negotiate the Ijebu Ode highway, he diverted into a close, the Police chased after him, but all the occupants scampered into the bus, the Acp divided the team into a cardinal search during which, a disguised man on VGN uniform who was the mastermind, of several nefarious crime, attempted to out smart the Policemen, but he was arrested.

Searching the vehicle he earlier abandoned, a black cellophane bag containing,

1. 32 expended cartridges,

2. 78 live cartridges,

3. a locally fabricated short gun.

Advertisement

Search warrant was also executed at his residence, another,

4. Magnum Pump action riffle,

5. 1 double barrel short gun,

6. 1 locally fabricated double barrel pistol ,

7. Stunt Pistol Chocker,

Advertisement

8. an unregistered silver colour,

9.Toyota Camry,

10. Green colour Toyota Sienna Bus KNN 58 TD OGUN,

11. a liquid chemical,

12. a black beret with insigma of Aiye Confraternity,

Advertisement

13. cannabis,

14. hard drugs,

15. ATM card,

16. Power bank,

17. 2 Apple wrist watches,

Advertisement

18. 2 cell Phones,

19. poinous charm.

He has made confessional statement which fingered an Inspector of Police he simply named Ola who Akeem said the Police procured the guns.

The Commissioner of Police CP ALAMUTU ABIODUN MUSTAPHA psc has been briefed and his response was clear them all out, go after the remaining suspects.

Ijebu-Ode Area Command has continued to raise the bar high in crime fighting, remember on the 13th of July Eight Kidnap suspect that participated in the Kidnap of one Mrs Efunbote popularly called Iya Kunle in Ijebu Ode, the efforts of SP Salami Murphy DPO OBALENDE division and his team paid off in rescuing the woman alive, not long after that this particular arrest has Brought spite of Hope for Ogun Residents.

Advertisement

Ogun State is peaceful and a hub for investors, the Commissioner of Police is combatant ready to match criminals with his crack team, to stamp crime out of the State. Suspects and exhibits will be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department for profiling and forensic examination.