Osun State Government is planning to organise free Medical outreach to help in solving health challenges of residents.

The Medical which outreach targets about 15,000 people will be held

in six different towns covering Osun East, Central and West Senatorial Districts.

The first edition of the free medical outreach took place in the first quarter of year 2023 and recorded about 20,000 beneficiaries.

It was held in all the nine federal Constituency headquarters in the state where a number of health challenges were attended to, by medical Personnel.

Here is another opportunity provided by the state Government to bring succor to the people.

The reasons for the selection of two towns in each of the three Senatorial District for the medical outreach was also explained.

The total amount earmarked for the exercise was not mentioned when asked by Journalists but the Government officials say the goal of the present administration is to improve on the health of the people of the State.