President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms in Abuja.

President Tinubu had up the committee chaired by Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Taiwo Oyedele to among other things look into how to shore up the nations’ revenue base through Tax Policy Reforms.

The inauguration of the committee which was held at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, has experts from both the private and public sectors as members.

The committee is chaired by Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Taiwo Oyedele.