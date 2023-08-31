OpenAI has announced the release of a corporate version of ChatGPT, as the artificial intelligence sensation faces falling usership nine months after its historic debut.

ChatGPT Enterprise will provide business users with a premium version of the bot that has “enterprise grade” security and privacy advancements over prior versions, according to an OpenAI.

The issue of data security has become critical for OpenAI, with large corporations such as Apple, Amazon, and Samsung prohibiting employees from utilizing ChatGPT for fear of crucial information being leaked.

According to OpenAI, the ChatGPT corporate version is similar to Bing Chat Enterprise, a Microsoft solution that employs the same technology through a substantial agreement.

ChatGPT Enterprise, like ChatGPT Plus, the company’s subscription version for individuals, will be powered by GPT-4, OpenAI’s highest performing model, but enterprise clients will receive additional benefits, such as faster speed.

The release came as ChatGPT is struggling to maintain the excitement that made it the world’s fastest downloaded app in the weeks after its release.

OpenAI is also facing pushback from news publishers and other platforms – including X, as Twitter is now known, and Reddit – that are now blocking OpenAI web crawlers from mining their data for AI model training.