The Office of the National Security Adviser is coordinating a national action plan for countering violent extremism in the country.

The programme is part of the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration effort of the Federal Government for ex-combatants.

Nigeria is implementing a mix of combat and non-combat strategies to tackle insecurity.

Programmes such as amnesty for former militants of the Niger Delta, Operation Safe Corridor for defected Boko Haram fighters and amnesty for bandits offered by several state governments are among the independent non-kinetic efforts.

This forum at the Counter terrorism centre in the Office of the National Security Adviser is meant to promote coordination among the parties involved in the DDR programmes at various levels.

Advertisement

The goal is to get the participants to take another look at the existing DDR programmes with a view to improving and fusing them together.

The outcome is expected to foster cooperation among parties in implementing a national action plan for countering violent extremism in the country.