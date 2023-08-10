As the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) met today, Thursday, August 10, 2023, in Abuja to discuss a solution to the political situation in Niger Republic, the regional organisation has been recommended to use public diplomacy to resolve the issue.

The 14th Emir of Kano State, Lamido Sanusi II gave the advice in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Emir, who was speaking to State House Correspondents soon after he met behind closed doors with President Ahmed Biola Tinubu, said that the current crisis in Niger Republic requires public diplomacy.

Sanusi, who had previously met with the coup leaders in neighboring Niger Republic, arrived at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to brief President Tinubu on his discussions with the leaders of the military junta that overthrew Niger’s democratically elected government.

He said everyone will continue to do their best to bring the two parties together to improve understanding.

“This is the time for public diplomacy, it’s not a matter that we leave to governments alone, all Nigerians, all Nigeriens need to be involved to find a solution that works for Africa, a solution that works for Niger that works for Nigeria and a solution that works for humanity.”

Emir Sanusi said he was well received by the military junta when he paid a visit to Niger on Wednesday.