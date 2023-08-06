The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has chosen to embark on a nationwide daily protest to insist on its demands which it believes have been largely neglected by the ministry of health and the federal government.

This daily peaceful protest which starts on Wednesday the 9th of August by 10am, will include picketing of the ministry of health, office of the head of civil service of the federation as well as federal and state tertiary health institutions across the country.

Nard had embarked on an indefinite strike on the 26th of July, over agitated issues despite interventions by the secretary to the government of the federation and the speaker of the house of representatives.

This recent decision taken by the association’s national executive council comes barely two days after the ministry of health instituted the no work, no pay policy against the striking doctors