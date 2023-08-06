Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has announced a short-term plans of the administration to mitigate the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on residents of the state, saying that his administration will continue to put the interest of the people first.

The governor, who made this known in state-wide broadcast, disclosed that food security, transportation and other sectors are among the immediate areas being targeted by the government to alleviate the economic difficulties facing residents of the state.

Also, following the recent strike embarked upon by the state’s workforce, the governor also directed the civil servants to resume to their duty posts on Monday, as his government will pay the two months deductions owed the workers with their August salary as well as explore further options on dialogue.

He noted that the government remained open to parleying with labour to ensure that the rights of the workers of Oyo State are protected.

He advised the union leaders to return to the negotiating table to discuss any increases in salary or possible harmonisation of pension payments.

Governor Makinde had, earlier in June 2023, announced measures to cushion the hardship faced by the people following the removal of fuel subsidy, including increasing the number of Omituntun Buses on various routes in Ibadan, the state capital and reduction of fares for all residents, including senior citizens and students, who were to pay half prices.

The governor, on Saturday, however, stated that in line with his promise to do more, the administration has arrived at decisions, which will benefit a majority of the people in the state, while it continues to explore other measures.