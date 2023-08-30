The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, is making a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to pay urgent attention to the plight of the people of Ideato in Imo State.

The lawmaker made the call in reaction to another alarm raised by his colleague, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere representing Ideato North/ South Federal Constituency.

In a trending video, mr. Ugochinyere captured a flooded erosion site, lamenting that there is neither a government in Imo nor FG presence in his constituency.

Ideato has been plagued by a mirage of issues in recent times ranging from insecurity, and alleged marginalization to under-development.

