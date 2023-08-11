Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has ordered the Police Commissioner to investigate the alleged murder of Abdallah said to have been tortured by operatives of the security apparatus code named “Operation Farauta.”

This follows allegations that the operatives might have tortured him to death and tried to cover up the case.

The Governor Fintiri in a statement signed by Humwashi Wonosikou his Chief Press Secretary frowns at the unfortunate development noting that his principal had ordered the Police to begin intensive investigation into the matter, in order to take up the case against those involved if anything shady was discovered.

Abdallah is said to have been arrested at his home on the orders of his neighbor who claimed he stole his GSM phone.

The governor appealed for calm as investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

While identifying with the family of the deceased over their loss, he assured that “The life of every Adamawa citizen matters and therefore Government will ensure justice is seen to be done while also protecting the rights of all peace loving people of the State.”