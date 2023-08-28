A man who shot dead three people in a racially motivated attack in Florida wrote of his hatred of black people according to police.

Twenty-one year old Ryan Christopher Palmeter fired eleven rounds at one woman sitting in her car in Jacksonville, before entering a shop and shooting another two people.

Sheriff T K Waters said he then turned the gun on himself.

Mayor Donna Deegan said the attack was driven by racist hatred.

At a news conference Sheriff Waters confirmed the gunman had no previous criminal history and had lived with his parents in Clay County.

The three victims were identified as Anolt Laguerre Jr, 19, Jerrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29 and 52 year-old Angela Carr.

Mr Laguerre worked at the Dollar General store where the attack happened, the company said.

The gunman had written messages detailing his hatred of black people, police said.

Mr Waters said the gunman had been detained for 72 hours in 2017 under the Baker Act, mental health legislation that allows the involuntary detainment of an individual for treatment.

But the sheriff said his weapons had been acquired legally, telling reporters the problem was not with the availability of guns, but with the killer being “a bad guy”.

He urged people not to “look for sense in a senseless act of violence”.

Jacksonville police played CCTV video at the news conference showing the moment the attacker walked up to the car where he killed the first woman. It then cut to video of him entering the shop.

Mr Waters also confirmed that the gunman let some people out of the shop without injuring them.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Sunday the Justice Department was “investigating this attack as a hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism”.

The attack happened less than a mile from the historically black Edwards Waters University.

The gunman first went to the university campus, where he was asked to identify himself by a security officer, the university said in a statement. When he refused, he was asked to leave.

Sheriff Waters said the gunman was then seen putting on a bullet-resistant vest and a mask before leaving the campus.

The university went into lockdown after the shooting.