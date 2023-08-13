Film makers have underscored the need for the creation of Biopics to honour past heroes while also teaching history using movies in order to promote our cultural heritage.

This was highlighted as film maker, Seun Oloketuyi is currently on set filming a biopic on the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

Gathered in this place are practitioners in the movie industry in Nigeria, converging for a biopic of the present Awujale of Ijebu kingdom.

The Awujale is the royal title of the king of the Ijebu Kingdom which holder is addressed as the Awujale of Ijebuland.

The biopic is about the present Awujale, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

Advertisement

Top acts in the nations film industry have been recruited to play certain roles in this Biopic.

This building is owned by Oba Sikiru Adetona as film makers were said to have gotten permission from his wife to shot here.

The building is taking a new look to tell the story appropriately as well as bring to bare the history of the people of Ijebu kingdom.

Seun Oloketuyi is the producer of this biopic.

He has done about four biopics to his credit all of which are geared towards preserving history.

Advertisement

He tells us his reasons behind doing this.

Not many film makers will take this route to produce a Biopic of reputable individuals as part of plans to preserve history.

Practitioners here believe this should become a norm as this will aid the preservation of the nation’s cultural heritage.