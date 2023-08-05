China says it would send a senior official to Saudi Arabia for weekend talks on finding a peaceful settlement to the war in Ukraine.

The Chinese Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui will visit Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for international talks on the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis, China’s foreign ministry said.

China is willing to work with the international community to continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine,” Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson at the Chinese Ministry, said in a statement.

Ukrainian and Western diplomats hope the meeting in Jeddah this weekend of National Security Advisers and other Senior Officials from 40 countries will agree on key principles for a future peace settlement to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he hoped the proposal would lead to a “peace summit” of world leaders this autumn to accept the ideas, which are based on his own 10-point peace resolution formula.

The most important diplomatic reward would be China’s support, which has maintained tight economic and diplomatic ties with Russia while rejecting international calls to condemn the incursion. China was invited but did not attend a previous round of discussions in late June in Copenhagen.