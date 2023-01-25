Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and approve partner countries’ requests for its re-export.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement, “This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability. We are acting in a closely coordinated manner internationally.”

The goal is to establish two battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine quickly, the statement said, adding Germany would first step in and provide 14 Leopard 2 tanks from military stocks.

Training of Ukrainian troops in Germany will begin soon. It will also provide logistics and ammunition.

GERMANY TO SEND IN MORE WEAPONS TO UKRAINE

Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany plans to send further military support to Ukraine beyond the delivery of 14 Leopard 2 battle tanks.

“Alongside the tanks that are being discussed now, we continue to intend to expand what we have delivered,” Scholz said at a news conference in Berlin with Iceland’s prime minister, Katrin Jakobsdottir.

He listed air defence systems, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers as possible future arms deliveries.

POLAND, UK THANK GERMANY OVER LEOPARD TANKS

Meanwhile, Poland’s prime minister has thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his decision to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

“The decision to send Leopards to Ukraine is a big step towards stopping Russia,” Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Twitter.

For weeks, Poland has asked Germany to allow partner countries to send stocks of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says Germany and other NATO allies’ move to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine was the “right decision”. “The right decision by NATO Allies and friends to send main battle tanks to Ukraine. Alongside Challenger 2s, they will strengthen Ukraine’s defensive firepower. Together, we are accelerating our efforts to ensure Ukraine wins this war and secures a lasting peace,” Sunak wrote on Twitter. SPAIN TO SEND LEOPARDS TO UKRAINE Advertisement Spanish daily El Pais reported that Spain is expected to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government had earlier agreed to send the German-made battle tanks as long as there was a coordinated plan at the European level, the daily said. The details of the Spanish contribution are still being evaluated by the Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs, as well as Sanchez’s office. Advertisement El Pais reports that the Spanish army has 108 Leopard 2 main battle tanks, the model that Ukraine wants to halt Russia’s advance. FRANCE WELCOMES DECISION France has welcomed Berlin’s decision to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine and allow other states to do the same. Advertisement “France welcomes the German decision, which extends and amplifies the support we have provided with the delivery of the AMX10 RC”, the Elysee said in a statement, referring to a France-made lighter combat vehicle Paris is also aiming to send to Ukraine.

RUSSIA ACCUSES GERMANY OF ABANDONING OBLIGATIONS FROM NAZI PAST

The Russian embassy in Germany says Berlin’s decision to approve the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine means it is abandoning its “historical responsibility to Russia” arising from Nazi crimes during World War II.

The embassy said in a statement that the decision would escalate the conflict to a new level.

“This extremely dangerous decision takes the conflict to a new level of confrontation and contradicts the statements of German politicians about the unwillingness of the Federal Republic of Germany to be drawn into it,” Ambassador Sergey Nechayev said.

FINLAND TO JOIN TANKS COALITION TO UKRAINE

Finland’s defence minister Mikko Savola says Finland will participate in the group of countries sending tanks to Ukraine, although the contribution would be limited in scope.

“The international cooperation to send Leopards to Ukraine is advancing now and Finland will participate in that,” Savola told reporters.

He declined to comment further on the size of Finland’s contribution.