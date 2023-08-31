The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has urged airlines and firms operating at the airport to relocate to the new terminal, MMIA terminal two, as the old terminal will be closed for repairs on October 1, 2023.

The Minister is in Lagos for his first official visit, and has been touring facilities in both Local and International Airport as well as Facilities in and around.

Advertisement

Since his inauguration on the 21st of August there has been concerns over the daunting task ahead of him to reposition the Aviation Sector especially with the mess created by his immediate predecessor, Hadi Sirika

While inspecting some of the facilities in MMA2, the Minister berates the quality of some infrastructure and questions the Federal Airport’s Authority of Nigeria on the modalities adopted to coordinate and monitor the resources at its disposal

The Minister gave strong opinions on Private-sector driven Aviation and says some of the spaces available at the MMA2 can be given for concessions so as to generate more revenue