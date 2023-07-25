The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, says it swung into swift action more than 24 hours ago, after an old video depicting an oil pipeline vandalisation surfaced on the Internet.

The Agency says that after an extensive and intensive investigation by its officials, it came up with an update titled “Alleged Pipeline Explosion” from the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu.

The statement reads; “The attention of the Agency was drawn to a widely circulated video of an alleged pipeline explosion in Lagos.

“The Agency has conducted an extensive investigation of all known locations, alongside key stakeholders, such as NNPC and their contractors.

Going further, the PS LASEMA stated that, “Additional investigations have revealed that the video depicts an old event.

“We remain on high alert to manage critical incidents while urging members of the public to remain calm and make use of the free lines 112/767 to report potential disaster.

“We ask that purveyors of fake news looking to cause panic in the citizenry also desist from such acts.

“Under the eagle eye of Mr Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu, we remain prepared for the security of lives and properties”.