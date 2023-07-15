Authorities of Osun state university have suspended a 100 level student of the Institution who was alleged of robbery and conspiracy by the police Indefinitely.

Vice chancellor of the University Professor Clement Adebooye announced the suspension at a press conference organized by the school management.

The suspect who is a student of the University in Ikire satellite campus was alleged of conniving with her boyfriends to rob a Lagos based business man of over one million naira at Ikirun in Osun state.

The school management noted that the suspension will serve as deterrent to others stressing that University will not condone any act capable of tarnishing its image.

The State Commissioner of Police, Kehinde Longe had paraded the suspects at the State Police Command in Osogbo.