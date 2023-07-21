President Bola Tinubu has again assured Nigerians that his administration will prioritize and dedicate significant efforts to ensure the provision of sufficient security for all citizens across the entire country.

The president also called for increased cooperation and synergy among African nations to combat the security threats facing the continent

The president spoke at the graduation ceremony of 291 officers of senior course 45 at the armed Forces command and staff college (AFCSC) Jaji in Kaduna state on Friday.

During the event, President Tinubu vowed to provide increased assistance to the military, expressing appreciation for their efforts in safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity.

Additionally, he praised the graduating officers, considering them the finest group among Nigeria’s vast population of over 200 million citizens.

The Armed Forces Command and Staff College is a Joint Services institution established to train tactical and operational level officers.

Other special guest at the event include the governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and the service chiefs