About Fifteen Nigerian armed wrestlers have secured qualification for the 2024 all Africa games after a successful outing at the just concluded African wrestling Championship held in Accra Ghana.

Two arm wrestlers also qualified to represent Africa at a 2023 World Combat sport games in Saudi Arabia after emerging champions in the world categories.

Nigeria’s medal hopes next year’s All-African games has received a major boost with a qualification of 15 Nigerian arm wrestlers from the just

concluded African arm wrestling Championship held in Accra Ghana.

Team Nigeria finished third at the championship with 10 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze medals behind host nation Ghana and Egypt.

President of the Nigeria and Wrestling Federation and member of the Nigeria Olympic technical committee Samuel Jackson said, this remarkable feat has further brightened Nigeria’s medal prospects at the 13th all African games.

Arm wrestling, a Combat Sports with two opponents facing each other with their bent elbows placed on the table in a contest to demonstrate who’s stronger will be entered as a medal award in sport for the first time at the African games next year.

Another major milestone for team Nigeria in the African championships was the qualification of two arm wrestlers Mausi Zannu and Olabisio for the World Combat Sports Games to be held in Saudi Arabia.

Team Nigeria finished second behind Egypt at the 12th African games hosted in 2019 in Rabbat Morocco, a feat Nigerian arm wrestling team are hoping to better at next year’s championship.

The 13 All African Games to be hosted in Accra Ghana between the 8th and 23rd of March 2024 will feature 24 medals scoring events with arm wrestling offering 108 medals in total.