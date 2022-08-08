Commonwealth Games: Team Nigeria made us proud – Dare

The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom is like no other for Nigeria in many respects.

It was a record breaking events for athletes like Tobi Amusan, who created a games record of 12:30 seconds in the women’s 100-metre hurdles, Ese Brume with a record 7.00 metres in the long jump event and the female 4×100-metre relay team, that won the country’s first-ever gold in the event at the competition, with an African record of 42.10 seconds.

Advertisement

In this interview, the Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Sunday Dare revealed the secret behind the outstanding performance of Team Nigeria at the 2022 event in Birningham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Dare said the athletes should be commended for all that they achieved at the 2022. According to him, they were persevered and dedicated.

“All that we achieved at the 2022 Commonwealth games are from the efforts of the athletes. Before I became minister, a lot of them have been on it and they have been doing very well.

Advertisement

President joined millions of other sports-loving Nigerians to watch some of the colourful and spectacular moments in the 11-day competition, which had 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories, competing in 280 medal events.

Saluting the memorable display of Team Nigeria athletes, the President commended the “94 worthy ambassadors that proudly flew the Nigerian flag in nine sporting events, and for those exciting moments when the medalists brought smiles to our faces by breaking world, national, and games records, as well as achieving personal bests in their career”.

Advertisement

With 35 medals, including 12 gold, 9 silver, and 14 bronze harvested already on the late evening of the 10th day of the Games, and more medals likely for the country on the last day, the President thanked the shining stars of Nigeria for competing among the best in the world and displaying the God-given attributes of the real Nigerian – never give up, strive to the end.

According to the President, “it is noteworthy that the majority of the medals so far, including 12 gold for the country, were championed by our talented young women and girls, including multi-medalist Tobi Amusan (100m Women’s Hurdle and 4x100m Relay), Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Grace Nwokocha (4x100m Relay); Miesinnei Mercy Genesis (50 kg), Blessing Oborududu (57 kg) and Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg) in Women’s Freestyle wrestling; as well as Adijat Adenike Olarinoye (55kg) and Rafiatu Folashade Lawal (59kg) in Women’s weightlifting”.

Advertisement

Other gold medalists are Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Women’s heavyweight Para Powerlifting, Eucharia Iyiazi, Women’s shot put, Chioma Onyekwere, and Goodness Nwachukwu in Women’s Discus throw, and Ese Brume, long jump.

‘‘We are proud of these achievements and the memories will linger with the nation forever and for me this is a special moment and a fitting parting gift, being my last Commonwealth Games as Head of State,’’ the President says.