Director of ‘Half of A Yellow Sun’, Biyi Bandele, dies at 54

Film director and writer, Biyi Bandele, is dead. He was aged 54.The death of the Bandele who directed the movie adaptation of Chimamanda Adichie’s “Half Of A Yellow Sun” was announced through a statement signed by his daughter, Temi Bandele.

“I am heartbroken to share the sudden and unexpected death on Sunday 7th of August in Lagos of my father Biyi Bandele.

“Biyi was a prodigiously talented writer and filmmaker, as well as a loyal friend and beloved father. He was a storyteller to his bones, with an unblinking perspective, singular voice and wisdom which spoke boldly through all of his art, in poetry, novels, plays and on screen.

He told stories which made a profound impact and inspired many all over the world. His legacy will live on through his work.

“He was taken from us much too soon. He had already said so much so beautifully, and had so much more to say.

“We ask everyone to please respect the privacy of his family and friends as we grieve his loss,” the statement said.