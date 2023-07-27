The House of Representatives has moved to compel International Oil Companies operating in the Niger Delta region to comply with the provisions of the Act establishing the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The parliament is also to probe the cause of a tanker fire incident in Ore, Ondo state which claimed 30 lives including a pregnant woman.

The day’s legislative business opened with a number of motions of urgent public importance.

One of them was on the hike in International flight tickets and the disparity in air tickets of flights from Nigeria and other West African countries.

The recent fire incident in Ore, Ondo state which led to the death of 30 persons is now a subject of probe before the legislators.

Member representing the area seeks a probe into the sad incident with a view to averting a recurrence.

Attempts by Plateau lawmaker, Beni Lar, to compel the authorities to achieve stability in foreign exchange was extensively debated

In rejecting the motion, the House sought more time for the Tinubu administration to turn the fortunes of the nation around from a consumption economy to a producing country.

The lawmakers have accused International Oil Companies in the Niger Delta of disregard to the NDDC Act.

The sponsor of the motion says there is need to recover the debts owed the nation by the foreign Oil Companies.

The House called on the medical and dental council of Nigeria to give special quota allocations to Nigerian Universities to accommodate admission of interested Nigerian medical Sudanese students.