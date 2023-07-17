The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome killing of one traditional ruler in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State by yet to be identified gunmen on Monday.

Confirming the dastardly act, the police public relations officer in the State Henry Okoye noted that the Commissioner of Police Mohammed Barde condemned in its totality the gruesome murder of Eze Mmirioma.

According to him, the monarch died while receiving treatment in the hospital after been shot severally in his house by the gunmen.

The police have set up a high powered investigating team to investigate the case and ensure that perpetrators of the callous act are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.