Residents in Benin city, the Edo state capital are calling on the Inspector General of police, Kayode Egbetokun to wade in by deploying all necessary measures to stop the deadly cult wars.

They say the recurring attacks and reprisals by different cult groups have made them to live in fears.

The endless bloody cult wars have continued to create panic among many residents in Benin city and its environs.

This worrisome situation in the last few weeks have led to the death of several persons especially youths in the state.

Advertisement

Residents lament that they have been sleeping with one eye closed as violence intensifies.

Meanwhile, the Edo state police command says it will deal decisively with anyone found culpable in its bid to nip the tide of cultism in the bud.

The commissioner of police, Mohammed Dankwara in a press briefing advised cultists to stop the mindless killings and flee the state.

The police boss also asks for the support of members of the public to change the narrative of cultism in the state.