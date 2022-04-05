Police arrest 22 cultists in Ogun in 48 hours

The Special squad formed by the Police in Ogun State to tackle the increasing cult clashes in the state has arrested no fewer than 22 suspected cultists in different parts of the state in the last 48 hours.

A press release issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi says the suspects have confessed their membership of Aye and Eiye confraternities.

He noted that they were apprehended when the Squad stormed their hideouts at Mayas area of Lafenwa and Oju Ogabra area of Sapon area of Abeokuta.

He added that some of the suspects were also arrested in Sagamu during the similar operation carried out by the squad.

The Police Public Relations Officer noted that the suspects are currently being investigated to ascertain their roles in the cult war that engulfed the State recently which claimed many lives.

The release added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Bankole have commended the quick response of the squad and urged them to take the battle to the doorsteps of all known cultists in the State, urging residents to supply them with useful information.