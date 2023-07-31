Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji will be attending the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Caucus meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The Governor will also attend the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party, slated for Thursday, August 3rd, in Abuja.

Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Mr Oyebanji said the meetings are part of the Governor’s engagements within and outside the state this week.