The permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Beatrice Jedy-Agba says the notice of strike action issued by the Nigerian Labour Congress is in contempt of orders of the National Industrial Court.

In a press statement issued on 26th July, the permanent secretary noted that there is a pending suit between the federal government of Nigeria VS the Nigerian Labour.

On 5th June 2023, the National Industrial Court granted an injunctive order restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress from embarking on the planned industrial action/or strike of any nature, pending the hearing and determination of the pending Motion on Notice.

The motion on notice filed by the federal government is also praying for an order of interlocutory injunction for parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the dispute or issues submitted to the court.

The removal of fuel subsidy, hike in prices of petrol and consequential increase in cost of living among others which precipitated the above court action are the very same issues over which NLC has now issued another strike notice.

The NLC has submitted to the jurisdiction of the court and is expected to allow the courts to perform their constitutional roles rather than resorting to self-help and undermining the orders of the court.

This latest strike notice is

consistent with the inexplicable disdain that the NLC leadership has visited on the authority of the court in recent times following earlier inciting and derogatory remarks made by the NLC President against the court.

The leadership of the union is casting aspersions on the Judiciary.