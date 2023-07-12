The chairman and the chief executive officer of the National Drug law enforcement agency Brigadier General Buba Marwa (Rtd) has directed all commands and formations of the agency to begin an immediate clamp down on illegal sale and use of nitrous oxide popularly known as Laughing Gas following its abuse by people who use it for recreational purposes.

Nitrous oxide is a colourless gas that is commonly used for sedation and pain relief, more often by dentists and medical professionals to sedate patients undergoing minor medical procedures.

Popularly called laughing gas or N20, it is fast emerging as a drug in demand in Nigeria by young party-goers or fun-seekers to feel intoxicated or high.

Advertisement

The gas is often transferred from its containers into balloons, from where it is inhaled for euphoric effects.

Mr Marwa said the decision to clamp down on those involved in the illegal sale and use of nitrous oxide, followed the analysis of its effects on those who abuse the substance.

Mr Marwa urged parents, guardians and other stakeholders to be vigilant, and alert and warned their young ones against attempting to experiment or abuse the substance, which poses threats to their mental and overall wellbeing