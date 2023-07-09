The Mwaghavul development association has denied allegations brought against it by the Macban leadership, claiming that the Operation Rainbow state-owned security outfit sided with the natives during last Thursday’s Invasion In Kogul village of Mangu Council area of Plateau State.

Five people lost their lives in the attack, with three others badly injured and the numbers keep rising

Over 300 people have so far been recorded killed, with numbers still counting in several Communities in the Mangu local government area of the Plateau,

Over 40 villages were attacked within the area, and more than 18 thousand people, including Women and children, are displaced and living in temporary emergency IDP camps in the state.

The latest attack was that of Thursday, July 6th, in Kogul village.

The Fulani Macban leadership in the State is accusing the Operation Rainbow security operatives of siding with the natives against the Fulani tribesmen in the Invasion.

Mwaghavul Development Association is an umbrella body for the natives in the Mangu local government area of the state.

The Association’s President condemns the recent attack and denies the allegations brought against them by Macban.

On their part, they want the federal government to declare Macban a terrorist group following the alleged genocide agenda being perpetrated against natives in Plateau State.

The authorities need to act swiftly to bring an end to the senseless attacks and killings in Mangu, Riyom and Barkin Ladi.