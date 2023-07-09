Vice President Kashim Shettima attended the funeral Service of Otunba Micheal Olaunbomi Balogun, founder of First City Monument Bank.

The VP represented President Bola Tinubu, at the service attended by many other Prominent Nigerians.

He described the founder of FCMB as an institution in the Nigerian banking sector and a model for generations of bankers and lawyers, among other professionals.

Vice President said the late Otunba Balogun was “a philanthropist who has lived a very productive life.

The funeral was attended by so many dignitaries including former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon; Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu; Senator Gbenga Daniel, and Sen. Seriake Dickson.