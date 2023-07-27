The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, has called on residents of Agboiyi – Ketu Local Council Development Area to refrain from activities that can further degrade their environment.

The call on Agboyi – Ketu LCDA residents to desist from patronizing cart pushers to dispose of their waste is coming as a part of the Flood Free Lagos 2023 sensitisation campaign which had been taken to the other two other senatorial Districts in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who spoke extensively on inherent dangers of such actions made the plea at the Council Secretariat in Alapere during the sensitisation programme to ensure a Flood Free Lagos.

Addressing Community leaders, Dr. Oke-Osanyintolu, noted that most cart pushers dump refuse indiscriminately, and the refuse usually find their way back into the drainage channels, blocking them and causing flooding anytime it rains.

He expressed optimism that with the many people – oriented policies of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, casualty caused by flood would be a thing of the past and advised residents to avoid wading through flood to avoid emergency.

Going further, the PS LASEMA announced that one hundred and forty four units of resettlement facility is available at Agbowa area of Ikorodu to rehabilitate those affected by flood.

On his part, the Chairman of Agboyi – Ketu LCDA, Mr. Dele Oshinowo, who noted that the Council is located on water, advocated topological funding to assist victims of environmental challenges.

While appreciating the efforts of the state government in its intervention programmes, the Council Boss enjoined residents to abide by environmental rules and regulations to avoid disasters.

Mr Oshinowo stated that the Council had been dredging canals in the axis to ensure free flow of flood water.